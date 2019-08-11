Ladies Scottish Open: Champion Mi Jung Hur hails her Lothians caddie Gary Marshall

New Ladies Scottish Open champion Mi Jung Hur hailed Lothians caddie Gary Marshall after storming to an impressive four-shot success in the Aberdeen Standard Investments-sponsored event at The Renaissance Club.

The Korean player carded a brilliant five-under-par 66 in miserable wet conditions for the final round in the $1.5million event and said Marshall, who comes from Gorebridge, had played a key part in her victory.

“In the first round, after I made two bogeys after one birdie, I was mad and he told me on the fourth tee box, ‘come on, MJ, you can win this tournament’,” said the winner.

“And then he said that today, as well on the fourth, because I made a bogey on the third after I had a three-putt. It helped me a lot to calm down and he talked about the wind and rain as well.”

The pair linked up last year and this was Marshall’s first win as a full-time caddie, having previously had spells with Alastair Forsyth and Philip Price on the European Tour.

Since switching to the LPGA, he spends a lot of time in the US but, when he’s at home, he caddies at The Renaissance Club.

Hur, a 29-year-old who lives in Texas, birdied four holes around the turn and covered the last 10 holes in six-under as she finished with a 20-under-par 264 total.

It was her third LPGA title triumph, the first having come 10 years ago before having to wait five years and then another five ye ars for the next two victories to come along.

“I didn’t know that,” she said after landing a £190,000 top prize for this triumph. “I hope it’s more closer (laughing)!”

Carly Booth, the 2012 winner, finished as leading Scot in joint-ninth after a closing 71 for 274.

“I can’t complain,” said the 27-year-old from Comrie. “It was a shame to have two bogeys in the last three holes but I had a good week and I’ll take my top-10 for the week.”

It was mission accomplished for Swede Anna Nordqvist and Dutchwoman Anne van Dam as they secured automatic spots in Catriona Matthew’s Solheim Cup team. The North Berwick woman names her four wildcards at Gleneagles on Monday afternoon.