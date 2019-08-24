Youngsters Ellie Swinburne and Mya Scott show the more experience anglers how it’s done

Haddington youngster Ellie Swinburne came fourth overall in the junior section of the Clyde and Western Region Open Shore Pegged event at Greenock on Sunday.

The 12-year-old was only 17cm behind the winner and her three fish – codling, coley and wrasse for 97cm – only came in the last 40 minutes of a match in driving drain and wind on the waterfront. She fished a mix of bait including peeler crab, lugworm and mussels and won a fixed spool reel.

It looks like a two-horse race for the Bass Rock Sea Angling League summer series title between Barry McEwan and Chris Empson.

The final round is on Wednesday, August 28 (7pm) at a venue to be confirmed but Barry from Port Seton has 46 points and Chris Empson from Dunbar is close behind on 40 points.

No other anglers can catch the pair but the closest are Stuart Fairbairn from Haddington and Paul Robertson from North Berwick with 28 points each.

Thomas Slow from Edinburgh’s Portobello area won the ninth round which was a roving match based near Torness Power Station.

Meanwhile, 48 pegs are already taken for Iain Reid’s two-day Memorial Match on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10.

Registration is at the Caravan Site at Leven Promenade car park and it is a measure and return event counting for PENN Sea League points.

Entry is £30 and fishing times are from 12.30pm to 4.30pm (registration 11.30am). Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791.

Elsewhere, sea fishing debutant Mya Scott was the toast of the boat as she landed nearly 30 mackerel and cod off Eyemouth with Aquamarine Charters. The eight-year-old’s father Darren said: “It was tough going for most anglers on board, but Mya just kept on catching and every time she landed she got a round of applause from the rest of the party.” Dad also struggled and he was fishing right next to the youngster.

On shore, the Whiteadder is reported to be in good condition with the river holding grilse. Prospects look good but the river needs rain to keep the level up.

The Almond has been fishing steadily according to West Lothian Angling Association chairman, Bruce Hope. “There has been a welcome spate in the river around the right time of year for salmon and sea trout to run.”

The Cramond section from Newbridge to the estuary has also been fishing well with a number of brown trout being caught upstream going into the two pound mark.

Chairman Adam Cross said dry files have worked well and a number of sea trout have been taken on wet and dry flies on the bottom stretch of the beat. A few salmon been also been hooked.

The Edinburgh and Lothians coarse angling club remaining match dates are Sunday, September 8, Saturday, September 14, Sunday, September 21 and Saturday, September 28