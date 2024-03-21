There are plenty of expensive Premiership stars dotted around the league - but just where do Hearts and Hibs men find themselves?

Steven Naismith's side have cemented their grip on third place and a defeat pre-international break to Ross County has failed to shake belief anybody but the Jambos will finish third in the Premiership. Nick Montgomery's men meanwhile are pushing for a top six spot.

German football website TransferMarkt has gone over the numbers to discover which Premiership player has the highest market value. New ratings released this week have unveiled the Edinburgh rivals share a total of 17 spots in the top 75.