Hearts and Hibs both pack squads full of assets - but who makes the cut when it comes to a combined XI?

Steven Naismith's side have cemented their spot in the Premiership's third place. With a talisman in Lawrence Shankland and solid stars like Frankie Kent, the Jambos look bound for European football next term.

Nicky Montgomery's Hibees meanwhile are vying for a place in the top six and have a three-game run against Rangers, St Johnstone and Motherwell will decide their fate. January signings have boosted their case, adding to an already attacking squad including Martin Boyle and Elie Youan.