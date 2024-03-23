The most valuable Hearts and Hibs XI as 7 Jambos and 4 Easter Road stars make up £13.7m side

The numbers have been crunched in new data surrounding Hearts and Hibs.

By Ben Banks
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Hearts and Hibs both pack squads full of assets - but who makes the cut when it comes to a combined XI?

Steven Naismith's side have cemented their spot in the Premiership's third place. With a talisman in Lawrence Shankland and solid stars like Frankie Kent, the Jambos look bound for European football next term.

Nicky Montgomery's Hibees meanwhile are vying for a place in the top six and have a three-game run against Rangers, St Johnstone and Motherwell will decide their fate. January signings have boosted their case, adding to an already attacking squad including Martin Boyle and Elie Youan.

New data released by Transfermarkt this week has displayed market values for each member of the Hearts and Hibs squad. Using a traditional 4-4-2 formation, an expensive combined XI would come at a cost of £13.7m. The Edinburgh Evening News has a look at who makes the cut when it comes to this team.

Transfermarkt value: €700,000

1. GK: Zander Clark (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value: €700,000

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €3 million

2. RB: Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value: €3 million

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €1 million

3. CB: Frankie Kent (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value: €1 million

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €1 million

4. CB: Kye Rowles (Hearts)

Transfermarkt value: €1 million

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipFrankie KentLawrence ShanklandMartin BoyleHearts FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.