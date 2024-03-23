Hearts and Hibs both pack squads full of assets - but who makes the cut when it comes to a combined XI?
Steven Naismith's side have cemented their spot in the Premiership's third place. With a talisman in Lawrence Shankland and solid stars like Frankie Kent, the Jambos look bound for European football next term.
Nicky Montgomery's Hibees meanwhile are vying for a place in the top six and have a three-game run against Rangers, St Johnstone and Motherwell will decide their fate. January signings have boosted their case, adding to an already attacking squad including Martin Boyle and Elie Youan.
New data released by Transfermarkt this week has displayed market values for each member of the Hearts and Hibs squad. Using a traditional 4-4-2 formation, an expensive combined XI would come at a cost of £13.7m. The Edinburgh Evening News has a look at who makes the cut when it comes to this team.
