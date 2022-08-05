Australian Jacob Hook eyes up Edinburgh Monarchs return in 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster has fared well in his first competitive season in British speedway and has enjoyed life off the track living in Scotland too.

The club's proposed move to a new stadium in Livingston next spring – leaving their current Armadale home of 26 years later this year – is an added incentive.

And Hook knows some strong performances on the shale as the Monarchs look to cement a play-off berth will do his chances no harm.

Jacob Hook has really enjoyed his first season in British speedway. Picture: Jack Cupido.

“I've enjoyed every second of being here," the Queenslander explained ahead of tonight's visit of the Plymouth Gladiators. "It's not been everything I wanted it to be because everyone wants to score more points, but I definitely want to be back next year. My average dropped a little bit at the start of the season but I want to bring it back up to the four-point mark again.

"We need to make sure we get the win tonight that hopefully should be enough to see us through to the play-offs. It does get more intense as it gets closer to the end of the season as it's heading for crunch time. But everything seems better when you win for sure."

Monarchs will be without skipper Sam Masters who was due to undergo surgery on a broken shoulder in Poland earlier this week and Hook added: "Sam is the captain and usually he says the most, but everyone is always telling someone to do better. It doesn't just come from one person. It's the team atmosphere that makes it great.

"Moving me to No.7 recently gives me a few easier rides as it allows me to score a few points. I feel I should be winning heat two and eight, but obviously some races are a little harder than others."