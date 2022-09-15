Crunch time as the Edinburgh Monarchs step up silverware pursuit with visit of the Redcar Bears

Speedway, in line with many other sporting events across the UK, was forced into cold storage last week in wake of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death eight days ago.

Promoters of both clubs were quick to agree new dates for both the Scottish leg and return fixture on Teesside, with the Monarchs heading across the border tomorrow for a 5pm start at the ECCO Arena.

The two sides met in the KO Cup semi-finals recently, again over two legs, with the Bears advancing through to the final following a 97-83 victory on aggregate. Monarchs will therefore be plotting revenge.

Monarchs are desperate to end their 2022 season with some silverware. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Friday’s first leg has the added narrative that it could be the final Monarchs meeting at Armadale should the Capital septet fail to progress to the last four. Last week's gut-wrenching news that the club had failed in their bid to secure land for a new stadium in Livingston has left all those of a blue and gold persuasion on tenterhooks. Monarchs development director Gordon Campbell confirmed talks are ongoing with the current stadium landlords at Armadale, with a view to continuing racing next season.