Edinburgh Monachs go in search of first Championship away win

The Capital side have taken losing bonus points from recent trips to both Glasgow and Redcar, but will be vying for maximum points on the Devon coast.

However, they will have to do without Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen at the Coliseum after his heavy spill in Friday's 52-36 win over the Birmingham Brummies, the 24-year-old suffering a fractured shoulder in a nasty looking heat six crash. Fredriksen has been advised by doctors to rest for at least four weeks before considering a return to the track. Monarchs will use the rider replacement facility with Kye Thomson and the reserves each eligible for a ride. National Development League racer Ben Trigger will also guest at reserve in place of the injured James Sarjeant.

The Yorkshireman faces a considerable amount of time off the bike after breaking his shoulder blade and four ribs in the win over the Redcar Bears at Armadale 11 days ago. The club are currently considering their options and are likely to sign an alternative rider until the 28-year-old is deemed fit enough to return to the saddle.

Lasse Fredriksen suffered a shoulder fracture against the Birmingham Brummies on Friday. Picture: Jack Cupido.