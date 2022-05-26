Edinburgh Monarchs captain Sam Masters vows to do all he can to end Armadale era with silverware

The 31-year-old Australian is already considered one of the finest speedway riders ever to don the blue and gold in the club's 74-year history. A two-time league winner with the Capital outfit, Masters, now in his eighth season with the club, was left in shock earlier this week when news emerged that the Monarchs are set to call time on their current Armadale home after 26 years at the end of the 2022 season.

The skipper and No.1, who also rides for the Wolverhampton Wolves in the top flight, has become part of the furniture at the West Lothian venue, pregnant fiancée Tegan and two-year-old son, Leni, also regularly making the weekly trip from their Midlands base.

Masters is a class act, on and off the shale, his will to win inspirational. And although the future of the club has this week been thrown into jeopardy, Masters is determined to do all he can to ensure that if 2022 is to be the last of the Armadale era, the Monarchs bow out at the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Monarchs skipper and No.1 Sam Masters has been sensational for the club since joining in 2014. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh Evening News, Masters said: "To be honest I had been thinking that the club might have to leave Armadale at some point, but I really didn't expect it to be at the end of this season. So, it did come as a bit of a shock when I heard the news but hopefully the club can either buy the stadium or move somewhere else because my best memories of riding speedway have been with Edinburgh.

"I've got a lot of friends up here, the fans are awesome so we need them to still have a club. I just hope the outcome is positive and I'll support the club whatever happens. It's just so important Edinburgh come to the tapes next year, particularly for Scottish speedway. I think it would affect Glasgow (Tigers) as well if the Monarchs didn't run because the derby matches are so strong.

"The rivalry is really intense, and the clubs do work together throughout the year to promote the sport.

"I text all the rest of the boys in the team when we found on Tuesday saying if this is the last year at Armadale then let's make sure it's a good one. I'll be going for it, I always put my heart into it and I really hope we can win something for the fans and for the club."

The Monarchs now face a run of five matches over the course of the next eight days. Tonight's visit of the Birmingham Brummies is followed by away trips to the Plymouth Gladiators and Poole Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before a home and away KO Cup quarter-final clash against Glasgow next Friday and Saturday.

"The week ahead is a really important part of the season for us," Masters said. "We can't afford to lose any more meetings at home, we've been inconsistent, myself included, but track conditions have been different each week because of the weather. The track staff are doing everything they can, though.