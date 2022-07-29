Edinburgh Monarchs eye Scottish bragging rights - and Jubilee League progression - with victory over the Glasgow Tigers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Monarchs welcome old foes the Glasgow Tigers to Armadale tonight in Championship Jubilee league action before the return fixture at Ashfield on Sunday.

And with section rivals the Berwick Bandits already eliminated from the competition, it's a straight shootout between Monarchs and Tigers for the right to progress to the three-team final at Sheffield later this year.

The hosts go into tonight's meeting buoyed by last Saturday's superb 46-44 win over the Bandits at Shielfield, a result that took them top of the 'Scottish' section.

James Sarjeant will switch to the No.6 berth for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monarchs know that a win over their arch-rivals in West Lothian will take them a step closer to sealing qualification. Should they achieve their goal, the Tigers must win at Berwick tomorrow night otherwise the Monarchs go through.

That said, the Tigers have already won at Armadale in the league this year, a comfortable 51-39 victory at the end of the April. However, manager Cami Brown will have to make do with a makeshift side with both Tom Brennan and Benjamin Basso riding for Great Britain and Denmark respectively in the Speedway of Nations 2 final in the latter's homeland.

Ex-Monarch Aaron Summers, now of the Oxford Cheetahs, will guest in place of Brennan while the Tigers will operate rider replacement for Basso ensuring the rest of the team are entitled to an extra ride - including No.1 Craig Cook.

For the Monarchs they are at full strength but team boss Alex Harkess has reshuffled his reserve pairing with Jacob Hook switching to No.7 while James Sarjeant will don No.6 on his back.

Harkess said: "I feel that we are getting to the point now where we should be pretty dominant at home as we were last Friday. If they keep doing that, we will be okay. I've changed our reserves around for this weekend because I think it will give Jacob a wee bit of a boost.