Edinburgh Monarchs gear up for busy start to new speedway season
After a long close season, Edinburgh Monarchs return to the speedway track this week with a Championship double-header against buoyant Berwick Bandits, who chalked up their first victory of the season almost a fortnight ago.
Berwick, led by in-form new captain Chris Harris, travel to Armadale on Friday (7.30pm) and then host the Monarchs at Shielfield on Saturday night in a fixture to be followed by the Berwick Bullets v Armadale Devils in the National Development League.
Monarchs will compete in their third Champion ship match in three days on Sunday away to Newcastle Diamonds (5:30pm).
Two new complete newcomers are in their side and the whole Monarchs team will be put to the test in the opener against a Bandits side with substantially more Armadale experience than the home boys.
Lasse Fredriksen from Norway and Australian teenager Jacob Hook will be riding for monarchs in their first team match in the UK.
Monarchs captain Sam Masters said: “It'll be tough for the new boys, but we are giving them all the help we can.
“It will be hard this week as Berwick have some boys that can get round Armadale, but every meeting will be hard it is a hard league, so we just need to all be firing.
“It's my job to keep the boys together and make it as fun as we can, but it is even more fun when you are winning races, so if we are winning my job is easy.
“I'll be doing the best I can. I really believe we are due to win some trophies so we are going for that for sure.”