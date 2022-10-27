It is less than a fortnight that the speedway club were set to bring down the curtain after 26 seasons with the Scottish Open representing the final senior meeting at the West Lothian circuit.

However, the Monarchs have been handed a reprieve by the stadium owners after an agreement was reached in principle that should see the Capital outfit return to the shale in April.

The positive news won't deter efforts to secure land for a new stadium, however, it is a welcome boost to all those of the blue and gold persuasion who had feared they'd seen the last of one of British speedway's most iconic clubs.

Armadale Stadium, home of the Monarchs

Co-promoter John Campbell said: "We have been in contact with the stadium owners throughout the past two months as they worked to clarify their current position in the sale of the stadium. Word reached us on Tuesday that they are now in a position to make the stadium available for speedway in 2023. Since then, informal discussions have continued and have now reached an agreement in principle for the Monarchs to remain at Armadale Stadium for 2023.

"This is still subject to the formalisation of this agreement and confirmation of final details which we will continue to work on in the days ahead. However, we have an excellent relationship with the Cochrane family and believe that this will conclude positively.

"Our supporters are the best around and we wished to alleviate their worries as soon as possible. Our riders are also eager to get fixed up for 2023 so we are pleased to now be able to make plans for next season. Everyone at the club is thrilled that we will continue in 2023 and long live the Monarchs far into the future beyond."