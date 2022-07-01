Edinburgh Monarchs' James Sarjeant ready to make up for lost time and boost club's play-off bid

The Scunthorpe Scorpions are the visitors to Armadale tonight and with both sides locked together on 19 points, neither side will want to give an inch as they chase maximum points.

The Capital club are boosted by the return to the saddle of reserve James Sarjeant and Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen, who have both been absent since May due to shoulder injuries.

And for 28-year-old Sarjeant, who also recently became a father for the second time, getting some laps under his belt is long overdue.

James Sarjeant has recoverd from a shoulder injury and is fit to face Scunthorpe. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"I had a good practice at Redcar last week so I feel ready," the Englishman told the Evening News. "If I didn't feel right, I wouldn't come back, but the injury to my shoulder has healed pretty well. It was a really unlucky crash to be honest as Jacob (Hook) just picked up a little and came into me. He felt pretty bad about it but these things happen in speedway.

"I've been watching the meetings that I have missed, which can be hard at times as you want to be out there racing. But the boys have done well and now I want to start contributing to make sure we get into the play-offs. It's nice to get back tonight."

Monarchs head for the Eddie Wright Raceway in Lincolnshire for the return leg on Sunday and Sarjeant added: "I'm looking forward to going to Scunny as it's more bike time. I've missed a lot over the past five or six weeks so it's what I need. It's a track I think most people enjoy riding so it's a meeting we're definitely looking to take a win from.