Edinburgh Monarchs' Jubilee League final hopes ended by old foes the Glasgow Tigers

The Edinburgh Monarchs suffered a 53-37 defeat to the Glasgow Tigers and subsequently failed to qualify for the three-team Jubilee League final at Sheffield in September.

By Neil McGlade
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 7:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 7:30 pm

The two Scottish rivals both finished top of the section on nine points but it's the Tigers who prevail by the virtue of a better points difference.

Monarchs only managed four race winners all afternoon and struggled to find any momentum as they struggled without skipper and No.1 Sam Masters who suffered a broken shoulder in the 50-40 win over the Tigers at Armadale on Friday. Scunthorpe Scorpions' Ryan Douglas guested in place of his Australian compatriot but only mamaged eight from his four rides. Josh Pickering top scored for the Capital outfit with 11.

Team boss Alex Harkess said afterwards: "We just couldn't find the race winners and couldn't get anything going really. We weren't competitive enough around the first and second bends. Even when the few times we did make a start we just didn't hold it. Sam was obviously a big miss and Josh wasn't getting into a scoring position and then you've got to fall back on your No.3 and No.4 and they were struggling too, so it almost became an impossible task.

Glasgow earned the bragging rights with a 53-37 win over the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"Sam makes a huge difference because when he's winning races he drags everybody else along. We had nobody winning races at all in the first half of the meeting. It was simple as that."

Meanwhile, Harkess confirmed Masters will fly to Poland tomorrow to have his broken shoulder operated on in a bid to speed up his recovery process.

