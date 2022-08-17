Edinburgh Monarchs' Kye Thomson is aiming to outpace Oxford Cheetahs in final Championship fixture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old Australian struggled at the home of the Cheetahs on Friday alongside team-mate Paco Castagna in the traditional pairs event, Charles Wright and Lewis Kerr of the Redcar Bears taking home the title.

In truth, the surface was far from ideal due to the extreme heat and overwatering of the track, but Thomson believes previous experience of the Oxford shale should stand him in good stead for tonight's meeting as the Monarchs look to wrap up a play-off berth.

“It was good competition with no real easy rides," Thomson said. "The conditions I struggled a little with, but it is all experience. You take it on the chin and move on. It was a bit of a late call up for both me and Paco so I had no real time to prepare, and it was my first time at the track but you take the positives which was I got a few laps in before we head there tonight. I definitely gained from the experience.

Kye Thomson is looking to score some points at Oxford tonight. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"I just need to keep doing what I am doing and hopefully avoid injuries as that has been such a big thing this year with riders so I have to be smart.

"Things have been getting better and the last meeting was probably the best I have ever done at Armadale, so I was happy with that."