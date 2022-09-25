Edinburgh Monarchs' league title hopes ended as future hangs in the balance

In truth, the damage was done on Friday night after a 53-36 loss in the play-off semi-finals first leg, the Lions, who had already tasted victory in West Lothian earlier in the campaign, superior in every department.

A place in the final always looked a tall order with a 17-point deficit to overturn against a side who haven't lost on home shale in 2022.

However, the Scottish side battled hard at the Paul Chapman & Sons Arena with skipper and No.1 Sam Masters reeling off four consecutive heat wins to top score with 12 for the visitors.

Monarchs skipper and club legend Sam Masters. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen, who has been in the wars more often than not this year, withdrew following his second race after being struck by Lions No.1 Nick Morris' bike.

Italian Paco Castagna was the only other Monarch to see the chequered flag after he shot from the tapes in the penultimate race of the evening.

So that wraps up the 2022 season for the Blue and Gold. The Monarchs surpassed many of the so-called experts' predictions by securing a top-four finish and coveted play-off berth so can be proud of their efforts.