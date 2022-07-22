Edinburgh Monarchs look to shine in Jubilee League opener against Berwick Bandits

The Capital septet will make the return trip to Shielfield Park tomorrow night before a home and away tussle with old foes the Glasgow Tigers next weekend to round off the 'Scottish' section.
Only the group winners will progress to the three-team final where they will race off against the other group winners of the Northern and Southern sections at Sheffield Tigers' Owlerton Stadium.
The Monarchs came out on top on league duty in West Lothian when the Borderers visited in April and will fancy their chances of a repeat feat.
Tonight's meeting will be the Bandits' second of the Jubilee League after they were thrashed 62-25 at Glasgow seven days ago so Gary Flint's side will be looking to make amends.
Monarchs team boss Alex Harkess said: "We will always try to win any competition we enter. Our visitors Berwick have had a mixed time recently but they were very impressive winning at Oxford, with their new rider Jonas Knudsen at reserve. I saw their match last week at home to Redcar – I think Knudsen is good, but he was obviously carrying an injury last Saturday. There were a few battered bikes as well."
Meanwhile, Monarchs will be without Lasse Fredriksen and Paco Castagna at Berwick tomorrow night with both representing Norway and Italy respectively in the European pairs. Armadale Devils No.1 Lee Complin and Redcar's Kasper Andersen will guest.