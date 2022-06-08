Edinburgh Monarchs pick up first away win of the season at Birmingham

The Edinburgh Monarchs boosted their Championship play-off hopes with four big points in a 50-40 victory over the Birmingham Brummies.

By Neil McGlade
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:14 pm

The result at Perry Barr Stadium was the Monarchs first success on the road this season and sees the club move up to sixth in the standings.

Track conditions meant passing was at a premium but the Monarchs won't care as they now turn their attention towards Friday night's visit of the Newcastle Diamonds.

Josh Pickering, who chipped in with ten, including a paid win the final heat with team-mate Sam Masters that guaranteed all four points, insists those in blue and gold won't underestimate an underperforming Newcastle septet.

Josh Pickering was delighted the Edinburgh Monarchs took all four points away from their trip to Birmingham. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"We wanted all four points tonight and we've managed to do that," the 25-year-old Australian said. "I'm happy with how it went. Every single point we score as a team is very important so we're stoked. If Jacob (Hook) hadn't scored his two, then we wouldn't have got all four points. Sam and I work well together, we get on well off the track too so that always helps.

"We've got Newcastle at home next, they're a team that haven't been firing so far but if you look at who they're bringing in as guests, they can all do a job. As soon as you look at a team and think it's an easy option it never is and you'll end up struggling."

Brummies: Nielsen 10, Wells 7, Sedgmen 7, Morris 7, Shanes 5, Brennan 4, Pearson 0.

Monarchs: Masters 14, Edwards 10, Pickering 10, Castagna 8, Thomson 6, Hook 2.

