Edinburgh Monarchs pick up losing bonus point after defeat at Redcar Bears

The meeting, however, didn't go the full distance after racing was curtailed with just one heat remaining due to heavy rain.

Monarchs skipper and No.1 Sam Masters again led the way for the Capital side, scoring 11 including three heat wins at the ECCO Arena and was ably supported by Australian compatriots Josh Pickering and Kye Thomson, who both chipped in with nine. However, both Paco Castagna and Lasse Fredriksen managed just three and one respectively and there was disappointment for young Jacob Hook, who failed to score from three outings.

Berwick Bandits' Kyle Bickley replaced the injured James Sarjeant at No.7 for the Monarchs and scored a very respectable six. A lengthy period off the bike awaits the Yorkshireman after his nasty collision with team-mate Hook in Friday night's 48-41 victory over Redcar at Armadale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monarchs duo Jacob Hook, red, and James Sarjeant collide in Friday night's win over Redcar at Armadale. However, Sarjeant faces a lengthy spell out after suffering a broken shoulder blade and four broken ribs Picture: Jack Cupido

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital in an ambulance complaining of a sore shoulder with the club confirming on Saturday Sarjeant had indeed broken his shoulder blade as well as four ribs.

The Monarchs, who remain ninth in the Championship standings, will now look to bring in a replacement for Sarjeant, although they may elect to use the guest facility over the next few weeks while they weigh up their options.

The Monarchs now welcome the Birmingham Brummies to Armadale on Friday.

Bears: Riss 10, Wright 10, Edwards 7, Kerr 6, Andersen 5, Morley 4, Roynon 3.