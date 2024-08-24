Monarchs Justin Sedgmen leads Scunthorpe's Jake Allen. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs' BSN Series final hopes are hanging by a thread after going down 49-40 in their semi-final first-leg clash at Armadale.

Visitors Scunthorpe Scorpions are now heavy favourites to progress when the teams meet again in North Lincolnshire for the deciding leg, although that date has still to be agreed between the clubs. The English side are undefeated on home shale this season.

In truth, the hosts struggled to get to grips on a track that had been subjected to heavy rainfall on Friday morning. Nevertheless, they got off on the perfect note when Australian duo Josh Pickering and Kye Thomson put a 5-1 on the board in the very first race of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, that was as good as it got for the Capital septet as their lead was quickly wiped out in heat two as the Scorpions grew in confidence, racking up heat advantages in heats five and six to stretch their lead to four. Pickering and Scunthorpe No.5 Kyle Howarth, team-mates at Premiership reigning champions Sheffield, became embroiled in an altercation in the aftermath of heat six. The Monarchs No.1 took umbrage at Howarth's decision to leave him little room on the fourth bend of the first lap when attempting a pass, and the duo had to be separated by their team-mates after Howarth had taken the chequered flag.

Josh Pickering and Kyle Howarth have words. Picture: Jack Cupido

Monarchs night then went from bad to worse as Justin Sedgmen, who was making his first appearance since July 19 after suffering concussion in the home victory over Workington, lifted on the second lap of heat 11 and clipped the rear wheel of Connor Mountain that sent him spiralling into the fence at high speed. The 32-year-old withdrew complaining of a hand injury and Monarchs await an update on the Australian's health.

Scunthorpe had now amassed a six-point lead with just four heats remaining and despite the efforts of Pickering in 13 and 15, he couldn't get the better of Michael Palm Toft who reeled off an impressive four heat wins after finishing last in the opening race.

Team boss Alex Harkess said afterwards: "It just didn't go our way. We had the ideal start to the meeting and then the next two or three races we didn't cash in on it. They came back at us and the longer the match went on, they outgated us in every race which made it difficult to come from behind. The track had obviously been controlled by the weather but fair play to Scunthorpe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Pickering added: "I'm really disappointed. It's difficult but we need more. It's as simple as that. There weren't enough heat winners and when there was it was 3-3s. We then lost Sedgy, we couldn't do any tacticals with it being the cup, and for me as well, I got 11 points but that's not enough. I know the track staff did incredible to get the meeting on, but then we're riding on a track that we're not used to so you're trying to chase the set-up."