First blood to Glasgow as Edinburgh Monarchs go down fighting

Tapes up as the new season gets underway at Armadale. Picture: Jack Cupido

A battling Edinburgh Monarchs will need to overcome a four-point deficit if they are to secure this season's Scottish Cup.

Visitors the Glasgow Tigers claimed a 47-43 victory - and the bragging rights - as the 2025 speedway action got underway in front of a bumper crowd at Armadale.

The second leg takes place at Ashfield next Friday where Glasgow will be strong favourites to claim the silverware in front of their own supporters.

The Tigers have been tipped as one of the favourites for this year's Championship crown and it's hard to disagree with top trio - Chris Harris, Dan Thompson and Kyle Howarth - all chipping in with double figures in West Lothian.

The Monarchs, who were without newcomer Oskar Polis due to commitments with his Polish club Opole, were competitive throughout the meeting with the score tied 36-36 with just three heats remaining. However, a 5-1 for the visitors in heat 13 swung the tie in their favour.

Justin Sedgmen, Kye Thomson and Swedish reserve Victor Palovaara all scored 10, a return that will give co-promoters Alex Harkess and John Campbell a boost for the weeks and months ahead. Palovaara's compatriot Jonatan Grahn also won his first race in Monarchs colours and showed a lot of promise, attacking the tight circuit without any trepidation.

Skipper Paco Castagna will be disappointed with his five-point return while the Italian also suffered an awkward spill in heat seven.

Monarchs, however, will have Polis back in the saddle for next Friday's trip west in what will be his first outing for his new club.