Flawless skipper Sam Masters leads Edinburgh Monarchs to shoot down Berwick Bandits

Following on from last night's comfortable 51-39 success over the Borderers at Armadale, the return leg at Shielfield was always likely to test the Monarchs' mettle.

But they passed with flying colours to take another big three points and put themselves above arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers ahead of next weekend's double header.

Skipper Sam Masters was flawless, despite struggling with a broken right foot, and Australian compatriot Josh Pickering was also outstanding, beaten just once by an opposing rider all night. Reserve James Sarjeant also had his best meeting since returning to the side earlier this month from a broken shoulder.

Sam Masters (yellow) and Josh Pickering (white) pick up the 5-1 needed in heat 15 to secure the Monarchs victory. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Team boss Alex Harkess said afterwards: It was very much down to the spirt. Early doors we had enough race winners but we weren't picking up the necessary points to get us into the lead. But the ones who weren't doing it they needed to step up and they put the effort in as they knew what was required to win us the match. James Sarjeant worked very hard for his third places and that was the difference.

"Sam is Sam. I think he is the best in the league. He is struggling with his foot, but what else can I say? He comes out and wins and when you're going into heat 15 and need a 5-1, would you have any other two riders in the league than Sam and Josh?"