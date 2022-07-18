Racewall drivers in Skegness meeting

Mika Millar from Gorebridge was racing in a strong field of cars but his only finish came during the consolation heat when he ended up in seventh place. The final was won by Jessica Smith who led home Gordon Moodie and Harley Burns.

John McAllister won the ORCi Stock Rod UK Championship from David Philp Jnr and Michael Bethune.

The Racewall springs back into action on Saturday with the feature race the Micro Banger Scottish Supreme.

On August 20, John Galloway from Gorebridge will be racing for the Prostock Basic Scottish Championship whilst the following week it is the turn of the Heritage F2 drivers to decide their Scottish Championship. On the Sunday the Heritage F2s and Micro F2 drivers will be racing but the meeting is a charity event for the SCAA Emergency Services.

The Prostock Scottish Championship is on the September 10 and the ORCi Stock Rod version the following week.

On October 22, the 2 Litre Banger drivers contest their Scottish Championship with the season ending over the following weekend with the National Series for Formula IIs, the Superbowl for the Saloons whilst on the Sunday the Saloons have their National Series and Gordon Barclay Memorial trophy. The ORCi Stock Rods have their National Championship.

There are a few trophy meetings between July and the end of the season plus track points to be decided so it is going to be a busy time for the drivers.