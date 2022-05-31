Sam Masters-inspired Edinburgh Monachs pick up losing bonus point at Plymouth Gladiators

However, the Capital men picked up a losing bonus point on their travels for the third time this season following narrow losses at both Glasgow and Redcar.

The imperious Sam Masters top scored with 16 points for the visitors in Devon, dropping just a single point from his six outings. But for young reserve Jacob Hook, who was visiting the Gladiators' Coliseum for the first time, he amassed an impressive five points, including a paid win in heat 11 over former Grand Prix star Hans Andersen.

Skipper and No.1 Masters said afterwards: "I wanted to make sure we came away with at least a point and we've managed to do that so I'm happy. Plymouth is a very technical track, it's fun to ride, but a few of our boys have never been here before so I'm proud of them as we all chipped in."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monarchs captain Sam Masters scored 16 points in the 48-42 loss at the Plymouth Gladiators. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Monarchs now head east along the south coast with a trip to reigning league champions the Poole Pirates tomorrow night.

Masters added: "Poole have got the strongest team in the league so it's going to be a tough ask. But we'll go there and give it our best shot and hopefully we can pick up something from there too."

Gladiators: Barker 12, Morley 10, Bowtell 9, Palm Toft 7, Andersen 5, Harris 3, McGurk 2.