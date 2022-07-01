Sam Masters maximum steers Edinburgh Monarchs to thumping win over Scunthorpe Scorpions

A new stadium on the horizon and now a big three points for the Capital side in their quest to reach the end-of-the-season play-offs.

There was a spring in the step of supporters who made their way to Armadale for the visit of the Scunthorpe Scorpions and that was matched on track by the riders who made short work of their North Lincolnshire opponents.

A handsome 54-36 victory has now elevated the Monarchs up to fifth in the Championship standings ahead of Sunday's return fixture at the Scorpions' Eddie Wright raceway.

Lasse Fredriksen returned from a shoulder injury and turned in a hugely impressive display against Scunthorpe. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Monarchs now control their own destiny and, with just five league meetings remaining, that's all you can ask for at this stage of the season.

The hosts enjoyed the rare luxury of being able to name their designated 1-7 for the first time since May with both James Sarjeant and Lasse Fredriksen back in the saddle following time off the bike with shoulder injuries.

It was a powerful performance throughout from those in blue and gold, but Norwegian Fredriksen deserves extra plaudits for punching home his best score since joining the club with paid ten from four outings.

Skipper and No.1 Sam Masters was once again exemplary with a flawless 15-point maximum. The 31-year-old Australian is a joy to watch and, quite frankly, there is no better rider in British speedway at this moment in time.

Fredriksen, who was voted Monarch of the match, said: "It was great to be back. I love riding with Sam. I have missed everything about the club and being with the boys. Five weeks is too long to be off the bike."

And team manager Alex Harkess added: "Everyone chipped in which is very pleasing. The lads that came back from injury did very well. James took a while to get going but came good and Lasse produced what we always knew he was capable of."

Monarchs: Masters 15, Pickering 10, Thomson 9, Fredriksen 7, Castagna 7, Hook 4, Sarjeant 4.