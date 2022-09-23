Sam Masters targeting silverware but admits it's a scary time for the Edinburgh Monarchs

With the speedway outfit's current Armadale Stadium due to be sold later this year, and plans for a new stadium in Livingston falling through earlier this month, Monarchs' 74-year history is now hanging by a thread.

With no plan B as it stands, co-promoter John Campbell announced last week that the Monarchs won't come to the tapes in 2023.

And while Australian Masters, who has been with the Capital club since 2014, is concerned, he insists his sole focus is on delivering silverware.

Monarchs skipper Sam Masters leads the way. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of tonight's Championship play-off semi-final first leg against the Leicester Lions, the 31-year-old said: "It's a little scary not knowing what the future holds for the club but we've got to focus on this year. If we do close, then we want to go out with a bang. We don't want that and the club are going to put every effort into getting another track or whatever they need to do, so we'll focus on the racing."

The Lions ran out 50-39 victors at Armadale in May, but Masters doesn't think that will have any bearing on tonight's outcome.

"We've shown we'll be a hard team to beat over two legs," he said. "Whatever happened in the league doesn't mean anything now. Leicester were at our place quite early in the season and a lot of our boys hadn't done many laps around Armadale so it will be a different story over the two legs."