Murray casting for glory in Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship

Kirsty Murray makes angling history in Fife on Saturday (September 28) as the first female to qualify for the final of the Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship.

The venue is Eden Springs, near Cupar, and the winner receives £350, plus various tackle and equipment vouchers.

The second placed angler receives £250 and the third placed fisherman £150 cash plus vouchers.

Prizes go down to seventh place and there is a prize of £50 for the heaviest fish.

Kirsty Murray catching at Morton Fishings near Edinburgh

Greig Davie is the favourite and the former winner was runner-up last year. He won both heats this summer.

Shaun Dickson is another a former winner in the 20-plus field but Andrew Weir, Kirsty’s partner, was third last time and he fancies his chances of picking up the top prize.

Kirsty, however, is buzzing by her recent success, earning third place in the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing Championships at the Lake of Menteith with five fish and was only 2cm from claiming second spot.

The 33-year-old, mother of three, squeezed into the Kingdom final in the last qualifying place and made it because she caught a fish quicker than the ninth-placed competitor.

That success was at Eden Springs said: “It’s my first entry into the Kingdom event and I really did not realise how big the competition was until I looked at the quality of the field and the top prize.

“I would love to win, but so would Andrew, and I have learned everything I know from him, knots, casting, flies to pick, everything.

“We share information and we will be practicing together at Eden Springs ahead of the final. There are some really good anglers in there, but I will be giving it everything.

“I don’t tie flies, but I’ve been doing my homework on social media and have ordered patterns which I feel will be good on the day. Here’s hoping they do and I make an impression.”

She added: “It’s been a really good year for me and I only started fishing three years ago so I’ve come a long way but I want to improve and help the Scotland team move up the international standings.”

Kirsty is in the forefront of a sponsorship drive for the national team who host a fund-raiser at Pottishaw Trout Fishery near Whitburn on Sunday, October 20.

The cost is £30 a head which includes soup and home-baking and the fishing and Kirsty said: “Everybody is welcome to come along and meet the team and help us raise funds.

“We desperately need cash to help the national team go to Ireland next year for the Home International and we are looking for sponsors to help us.”

Elsewhere, Ben Robertson from Whitburn hooked into 15 fish to be runner-up to Ronnie Gilbert – he had 17 fish - in the Scottish National trout fly fishing championship at the Lake of Menteith.

Defending champion, Fife-based Derek Pozzi, was 12th and Kevin McCabe from Midlothian, who captained Scotland to gold in the Autumn International, equal 14th.

Derek Marklow from Penicuik was 17th and Alan Steven (Bo’ness) finished one place below him. Both qualified for the Scotland team next year.

Sea fishing now and Scotland are looking for a junior shore angling team manager to run their talented team aged between 11 and 16.

Mike Horn, president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA), thanked outgoing bosses Lindsay Wilson and Douglas Barclay.

Kirkcaldy-based Horn added: “They have done everything, from collecting the juniors for practice sessions, coaching, arranging mini buses and fund-raising, which has been never ending. They are a hard act for anyone to follow.”

Applicants have to demonstrate a willingness to work with under-16’s and the position requires a commitment to train as a qualified coach and then attend the ongoing CPD, as required. This is essential to cover child protection, equity and equality.

Coaching is by Dunfermline-based Gus Brindle and is over two or three weekends to reach Level II.

Horn added that applicants need to demonstrate the angling ability/experience required to coach at this level and understand that the role is a lot more than just fishing, with involvement in selection, development, procedures and guidance.

Fund-raising is critical as is interaction with parents around travel and health and he added: “The youngers are enthusiastic young anglers and we have a talented team looking for somebody to guide them.

Applications should be made in writing to SFSA, 5 Viewforth Gardens. Kirkcaldy. Fife. KY1 3DG.

Meanwhile, the Iain Reid Memorial is on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10. The venue is Kirkcaldy on Day One from noon to 4pm and Leven on Day Two also from noon to 4pm.

Registration both days is at the East End Car Park at Kirkcaldy Promenade from 10am to 11am and only 60 pegs are being allocated for the measure and return match where the minimum size is 15cm.

Bait restrictions are lugworm and mackerel and entry is £40 for both days. Prizes for first, second, third, zones and the heaviest flat fish and this is a Penn sea league points counter. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791 for details.

Meanwhile, the Erskine Open is on Sunday, September 29, and the draw is from 7.45am to 8am and fishing is from 9am to 2pm with two hocks maximum and an 18cm size limit.

Pre-book only to David Neil on 07831 192717 and Edinburgh angler David Cooper plus a number of Scottish international fishermen are listed including Barry McEwan (Port Seton), Mike Kyle (Easthouses), Ian Campbell (Falkirk), Chris Horn (Kirkcaldy) and Billy Buckley (Uddingston) as well as anglers from Tyneside including Neil Cutler, Steve Potts and Gav Owen.

The Jim Boyd Memorial match is on Sunday, November 3, at Stevenston and registration is 1pm to 2pm at the car park on Stevenston shore. Fishing is from 3pm to 8pm and this is a two hooks only event. Pre booking only to Stuart Miller 07868 732891.