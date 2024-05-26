New booking rules for popular Glencorse next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owner Bill Taylor has changed his booking policy for next year after being let down by a number of clubs.

For the 2025 season onwards he will not take bookings six months in advance and frustrated Taylor said this move was due to constant overbooking by clubs. He said: “It is simply not sustainable in the current format.

“This will also benefit club secretaires who have to deal with members not replying to emails or messages and will let them know exactly the number of boats required when making and confirming a booking.”

He argued: “This new policy will also benefit anglers looking to book a day boat, that are not in a club or group. We will start taking bookings for the 2025 season in January onwards.

Flashback to Bill Taylor (left) at a competition weigh-in at Glencorse

“Clubs must confirm their booking two weeks prior to the outing as it will be charged for the number of boats they book.”

All information about the chance is on www.glencorsersv.co.uk.

He has now started evening sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it is bookings only.

Meanwhile, it has been busy at re-opened Newlands Tweeddale Fishery near Gifford with queues waiting for the water to open and big catches reported by manager, Derek Plenderleith.

Kevin Walkinshaw remains the session record holder with over 50 and he has been back. This time he landed 21.

Connor Kelly hooked into 23 and Bobby Boyd 22 and favoured patterns have included buzzer, particularly black, blue flash damsel and hawthorn.

Elsewhere, Rab Farquhar had a good day at Harlaw Reservoir near Balerno, netting 13 fish and Ross Davies was a close second, catching 11 and dropping five. A cut throat cat was among the most successful patterns here.

At Millhall, there have been big hatches of buzzer, large clouds of hawthorn flies and lots of damsels on the wing.

Dry flies scored well in overcast conditions with M Buchanan netting 15 fish on CDCs.

Shipman, buzzer and diawl bach patterns also took fish and intermediate lines worked well on the brighter days with J McNiven tempting 20 fish on a goldie lure.

Elsewhere, Robert Wilson of Glencoe netted eight trout to win Heat Seven of the Scottish National Trout Fishing Championship at Loch Leven. David Moore (Dunfermline Artisans) was second with six fish and David Couper (Kilbirnie AC) third with three . Nine qualified for the semi-final.

At Rutland Water, Derek Purvis of Juniper Green was in the star-studded Greys Menteith Osprey team which won the Airflo Angling Water Spring Competition.

The team, including three-time Scottish winner, Derek Pozzi, and packed with multi-internationalists, netted 113 trout in two days, securing trophy for a second time. Peter Auchterlonie was the top individual performer and Purves hooked into the biggest fish, a 6lb 9oz trout.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Ladies Carp team finished runners-up to hosts England in the Tri-Nations event at Naseby Reservoir. It’s the second year running that the Tartan Team has lifted the silver medal.

Scotland, who fielded two debutants, including one who had only been carp fishing for 11 months, were a close second.

At one stage they were only 14oz behind the gold medallists thanks to a 25lb 4oz mirror carp landed by debutant Lynne England and Eleanor Mitchell, the vice-captain.

At home, Drumtassie near Blackridge held their first match and sizeable weights were recorded. The heaviest bag was 47lb 3oz and second place went to an anger with a weight of 38lb 1oz. Third landed 36lb 7oz of fish.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Jones and Bruce Lawrie are tied for first place after the second match of the summer league organised by the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club at Orchill near Auchterarder. Geoff Lowe, the past chairman and Darrin Ferguson, the current chairman, are tied third.

Lawrie beat Tony Ball to move into the second round of the Knockout Cup and Scott McGhee and David Mulholland join him after beating Donald Branscombe and Bill Hamilton respectively. The next match is on June 1.

On to sea fishing and Kirkcaldy-based St Serfs, who attract anglers from the Lothians, start their Summer League fixtures on Sunday, May 26 at Balmerino with fishing from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Registration in the car park from 8.45am to 9am.

The other summer league matches are on June 30, August 25, September 22 and October 6.

The club who also host five midweek league matches starting on June 12 at Monifieth with the remainder on July 10, August 21 and 28 and September 18.

The club’s summer sweep is scheduled for July 28 and their winter league starts on October 27. There are four other legs on November 10 and 24, January 12 and February 9.

The club host their Open competition, which attracts anglers from all over Scotland and into England, on December 8 and their winter sweep is on December 29 with the winter trophy on January 26.