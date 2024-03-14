New competition hooking anglers at Kailzie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anglers have been excited by a new competition to land a new rod being promoted by Kailzie Fishery near Peebles.

You pay £10 to enter and the angler with the heaviest fish at the end of a calendar month collects a Vision Stillmaniac rod supplied by competition sponsors Fishers of Penicuik. The price online is around £319 at the time of writing.

Connor Newcombe, owner of Kailzie, said that several sizeable fish have been hooked since the competition started, but he added: "The biggest fish so far is beatable."

He added: "The competition started in March and anglers who hook into a big fish get it weighed and verified and we wait until the end of the month to see who has won the prize.

"The rod has been on the market for around a year and it a cracking product."

Currently, buzzer patterns - Vicar and black and red in sizes 14 and 16 - are producing along with black snakes and yellow dancer patterns and Newcombe said: "Fishing is picking up now that we are seeing warmer weather coming in. Today it is windy but it is a warm wind."