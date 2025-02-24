New junior adult day permit introduced at Fish Harlaw

Anglers aged between 18 and 22 will benefit from an new junior adult day permit being introduced for bank trout fishing at Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs near Balerno.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junior adult permit costs £15 a day. A one-fish kill limit will apply and the water opens for fishing on April 1.

Proof of identity will be required at the point of purchase together with presentation of photographic identity to the duty bailiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglers under 17 years fishing with a member or day permit are free. Secretary Alex Rose confirmed that if the adult has a kill permit the junior can help contribute to the kill limit of the adult permit holder.

Rob Horsfield (left), Robert Ross (right) receive gifts from Alex Rose, secretary of Malleny Angling, for their sterling efforts on behalf of the club for a number of years

Memberships and season tickets are still available and interested parties can apply on the Fish Harlaw website. It takes minutes to do.

Prices for the 2024/25 season are membership £250, season £330 and day kill tickets are £30. Day catch and release permits are £25.

The club also run a Facebook page called Fish Harlaw.

Meanwhile, two stalwarts of Malleny Angling, Robert Ross and Rob Horsfield, have retired from the committee after many years of sterling service to the long-established and popular club who fish at Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs above Balerno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert was company secretary and Rob the treasurer and they have helped steer the club through tough times.

They stepped down at the annual meeting in Balerno Bowling Club which was attended by around 40 members.

Stephen Oliver, Malleny Angling’s head bailiff, has also retired and his job has been taken by Robert Davidson, a current bailiff.

Treasurer, Paul Kenny, reported that the club had broken even, thanks to a tremendous effort from the committee who have trimmed costs to the bone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year has been overshadowed by doubt and uncertainty caused by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planned improvements to the car park at Harlaw and Threipmuir, particularly Harlaw, which have been under way for some time.

Officials of Malleny Angling have held a number of meetings with the council’s Heritage bosses and contact has been made with Neil Gardiner, chair of the Pentland Hills Advisory Committee.

A delegation met MSP, Gordon MacDonald, the SNP member of the Scottish Parliament for the Edinburgh Pentlands constituency.

Alistair Lyndon, a board member, said that the committee still did not know what car parking would cost once the machines were installed at Harlaw and Threipmuir and this uncertainty was having an effect on the club’s membership. He called for clarity on that and on the timing of the proposed re-surfacing of the road into Harlaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A membership liaison officer was also announced, a new appointment, and Ronnie Mackenzie will relay information from the committee, handle queries and act as conduit for information and ideas for social media posts. He will work closely with the head bailiff.

Finally, long-standing member, and well-known local fisherman, G P Goh, was a awarded the Chairman’s Trophy for his efforts to help many members down the years.

Committee for 2024/25: chairman, Nigel Duncan; secretary, Alex Rose; treasurer, Paul Kenny; stocking and health and safety, Alastair Lyndon; head bailiff, Robert Davidson; members liaison officer, Ronnie MacKenzie; catch returns officer, Ronnie Robinson.