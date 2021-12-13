New team tennis event in Edinburgh gives young talent chance to compete with pros

The 26-year-old Tennis Scotland ambassador, currently 62nd in the world doubles rankings, has organised the invitational to run in place of regular end-of-season training.

Aimed at nurturing Scotland’s brightest young prospects, the event lets them rub shoulders more established professionals in a bid to aid their development.

Taking place at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre on Friday, the Tennis Scotland Team Tennis event will be headed by Gordon Reid, Colin Fleming, Karen Lamb and Alan MacDonald as team captains.

Jonny O'Mara hopes the team event in Edinburgh will help Scotland's young players progress

Details of the players participating will be announced on Thursday.

Each captain will draft their own team of four, formed of an adult male, adult female, junior male and junior female player.

On the day, fixtures will be played across one court to allow the squads to support their fellow teammates semi-finals, a 3rd/4th play-off and final all planned.

O’Mara said: “It will definitely fill an opportune spot in the performance calendar. The lively format will keep players on their toes as we approach the end of the playing season.

“We hope that this will continue to grow the appetite of hosting more team tennis events here in Scotland.”

Blane Dodds, chief executive of Tennis Scotland, added: “The tournament should also make for an entertaining spectacle, which we hope tennis fans can experience first-hand in the future.”

Due to restrictions on attendee numbers, only a select number of individuals will be able to attend in-person.

