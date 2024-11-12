There are some Scottish football faces in the mix to become the next host o Match of the Day.

Long-serving host Gary Lineker is stepping away from the iconic highlights show of the English Premier League, broadcast by the BBC. He will end his run that started in 1999 at the end of the 24/25 season

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”