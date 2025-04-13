Non-stop London To Edinburgh relay race

By Deepak Sharma
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Six enthusiastic (read: amateur) runners will embark upon a quest to run a non-stop relay all the way from the big smoke of London to the marginally smaller smoke of Edinburgh. For those thinking that’s an awfully long way, you’re right. It’s actually 684 Km away (or 425 miles in old money). Which means 114 Km per runner, or 23 park runs each if you prefer. Sleep will also be something of a luxury. In short, it’s going to be one heck of a slog, and we’re going to suffer in new and exciting ways.

The runners are continuously on the move through night and day to reach the goal of arriving at Edinburgh Castle on Monday 14th April at 4pm. Overcoming road closures, uphill climbs for hundreds of meters and surviving on little sleep, these runners are displaying true character and discipline to see to it that nothing stands in the way of reaching the finish line.

To justify said suffering, we’re asking for donations to a seriously worthwhile cause.

Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions.

With your donation, CRY can reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) by working with cardiologists and family doctors to establish good practice and appropriate screening facilities to promote and protect the cardiac health of our young.

By supporting CRY you will help save young lives from these potentially fatal cardiac conditions.

See how your support can help by visiting www.c-r-y.org.uk

Follow along on our Instagram page, @runlonedi to receive updates of how are runners progress throughout the weekend till they reach Edinburgh on Monday.

Camerman Ben, chases down runner Ben on his 8th 5k in middle England

1. Contributed

Camerman Ben, chases down runner Ben on his 8th 5k in middle England Photo: Submitted

Family and friends cheer us on in support bringing snacks, messages and even the daily crossword

2. Contributed

Family and friends cheer us on in support bringing snacks, messages and even the daily crossword Photo: Submitted

A relay race isn't cool without a cool handover

3. Contributed

A relay race isn't cool without a cool handover Photo: Submitted

Runner Liam has a short moment to bandage blisters and settle in for the night time lengths

4. Contributed

Runner Liam has a short moment to bandage blisters and settle in for the night time lengths Photo: Submitted

