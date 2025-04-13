Non-stop London To Edinburgh relay race

Six enthusiastic (read: amateur) runners will embark upon a quest to run a non-stop relay all the way from the big smoke of London to the marginally smaller smoke of Edinburgh. For those thinking that’s an awfully long way, you’re right. It’s actually 684 Km away (or 425 miles in old money). Which means 114 Km per runner, or 23 park runs each if you prefer. Sleep will also be something of a luxury. In short, it’s going to be one heck of a slog, and we’re going to suffer in new and exciting ways.