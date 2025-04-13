Non-stop London To Edinburgh relay race

The runners are continuously on the move through night and day to reach the goal of arriving at Edinburgh Castle on Monday 14th April at 4pm. Overcoming road closures, uphill climbs for hundreds of meters and surviving on little sleep, these runners are displaying true character and discipline to see to it that nothing stands in the way of reaching the finish line.
To justify said suffering, we’re asking for donations to a seriously worthwhile cause.
Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions.
With your donation, CRY can reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) by working with cardiologists and family doctors to establish good practice and appropriate screening facilities to promote and protect the cardiac health of our young.
By supporting CRY you will help save young lives from these potentially fatal cardiac conditions.
See how your support can help by visiting www.c-r-y.org.uk
Follow along on our Instagram page, @runlonedi to receive updates of how are runners progress throughout the weekend till they reach Edinburgh on Monday.