Everton, Leeds, and Manchester United: Hibs friendlies against English opposition
With Hibs taking on English opposition in friendly matches this week in Accrington Stanley and Stoke City, we took a look back at some of the Easter Road side’s previous matches against teams from south of the Border.
Garry O'Connor keeps a close eye on Leeds United's Julian Joachim during a pre-season clash in July 2004 - the Whyte & MacKay Challenge Cup, as both teams were sponsored by the whisky. Leeds ran out 3-1 winners.
Between 1980 and 2020, several English clubs travelled north to take on the Capital club – mostly in pre-season games apart from Manchester United’s hastily-arranged visit in the winter of 1981.
Bolton, Preston, Coventry, Middlesbrough, and Chelsea have all faced Hibs at Easter Road in the last thirty years.
Willie Miller has words with Coventry City's Kyle Lightbourne as Chris Reid looks on during a pre-season clash in July 1997
Alan Shearer runs out at Easter Road ahead of a pre-season fixture between Hibs and Blackburn Rovers in July 1992. Hibs won 3-0.
David Wotherspoon (left) challenges Tom Clarke in a 2-2 draw between Hibs and Huddersfield ahead of the 2012/13 season
Not quite pre-season but on a wintry Boxing Day in 1981 with most games wiped out, Hibs - who had had undersoil heating installed in 1980 - invited Manchester United north for a friendly. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Willie Jamieson on target. In the picture, Derek Rodier gets away from Bryan Robson as Martin Buchan (left) moves in
Hibs and Sunderland played out a goalless draw on a rainy Saturday in August 2011. Sunderland's Phil Bardsley looks to give Danny Galbraith the slip
Clayton Donaldson gets away from Julio Arca during this pre-season clash in 2007. Hibs won 1-0 thanks to Ross Campbell's strike
John Rankin (left) gets away from Wigan's Lewis Montrose in an August 2008 friendly. Amr Zaki scored the only goal as the Latics won 1-0
Lubomir Michalik struggles to gets to grips with Hibs' Merouane Zemmama. Steven Fletcher, David Murphy, and Zemmama's compatriot Benji scored in a comprehensive 3-0 win for Hibs
Paul Elliott of Chelsea and Hibs striker Keith Wright challenge for the ball in this early Nineties friendly. More than 7,500 fans watched the sides play out a 2-2 draw with Stevie Raynes and Wright on target for Hibs. Dennis Wise and Kerry Dixon scored for a Blues side featuring Steve Clarke, Dave Beasant, and Graeme Le Saux
Everton handed a debut to young striker Wayne Rooney, who scored the opener, but Garry O'Connor and Tam McManus put Hibs back in front. David Unsworth scored a late penalty to eanr the Toffees a 2-2 draw. Future Hibs cup-winning boss Alan Stubbs was in the Everton team as was David Weir, seen here tackling Paco Luna