Edinburgh squash ace Kyle Penman uses 'adrenaline' to take two national titles on same day

Edinburgh's Kyle Penman won the Scottish under-19 title by defeating Capital rival Rory Richmond

Penman, the No 1 seed and pre-tournament favourite, didn’t intend to play at both age groups due to the physical demands, but is glad he did after coming out on top in both.

The 16-year-old explained: “I didn’t initially want to play both age groups but the opportunity came up and I’m glad I did.

“I knew it was going to be tough but my body felt good going into the games and once the adrenaline kicked in. I got into the flow and it turned out really well.”

Edinburgh's John Green won the Scottish under-15 boys´ title

He saw off Oliver Hunter 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in the U-17 final and then faced old rival Rory Richmond, also from Edinburgh, in the older age group final an hour later. Penman came out on top 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5.

He added: “I played a lot of matches in the run up to the U-19 final. It wasn’t so much about tactics – you just see what happens on court in front of you. I’m really happy with the win.”

John Green, also from the Capital won the U-15 boys’ title in style at Oriam, where more than 80 juniors from U-11 to U-19 competed over three days of high-octane action.

The event was taking place after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Green, the No 1 seed, beat Archie Niven 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in the final after a comfortable run through the earlier rounds.

He said: “I’m really pleased with my performance in the final. I’ve played Archie before so I had a game plan for him. He’s a difficult opponent so I had to be on my game.

“This title adds to my junior gold earlier in the year, so I’m happy with the season so far. I’d like to thank my coach at Watsonians and Scottish Squash for their support.”

Top seed Lucy Murchie from Crieff took the U-19 girls’ title. No2 seed Robyn McAlpine from Glasgow won U-17s event and Ella Bannister, also from Glasgow, triumphed in the U-15s.

