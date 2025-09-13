Advantage Edinburgh Monarchs in Scottish derby play-off semi-final

Paco Castagna leads the opening heat at a very wet Armadale. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs will take a 14-point advantage to Ashfield in a fortnight's time as they bid to reach the Championship play-off final.

The Capital outfit defeated their bitter rivals the Glasgow Tigers 52-38 in Friday night's first leg at Armadale, although the hosts did hold a 20-point lead at one point before the visitors rallied in the final five heats of the meeting.

A heavy shower 15 minutes before the first race made conditions tricky for both sets of riders, Monarchs adjusting far better in the wet and winning races from the gate.

The home side scored well throughout while Glasgow, who were fielding three guests in place of key duo Dan Thompson, and Villads Nagel, and injured reserve Max Perry, have ex-Monarch Kyle Howarth to thank for keeping their title hopes alive.

It promises to be an intriguing second leg scheduled for Friday, September 26. Monarchs were beaten on their last visit to Ashfield at the end of last month in their final league outing of the 2025 campaign, Tigers winning 53-37. However, the Blue and Gold have won there already this year, a 46-44 Scottish Cup success in April.

And skipper Paco Castagna sees no reason why Monarchs can't go and finish the job off by sealing a place in the Grand Final where either reigning champions the Poole Pirates, or Redcar Bears, await.

"We should be very happy," the Italian said afterwards. "We lost to them a couple of times already at home this year. We have no pressure. We made the play-offs and because there was no pressure, we showed what we can do.

"It was a very level playing field because of the rain. The track was different to what we're normally used to. We made starts, scored some points, and wow, we need to go to Glasgow and again we have absolutely zero pressure.

"We were fourth in the league, they should be winning here, winning at home, and going to the final. But we're here now leading by 14 points after the home leg, so we just need to go there and do our best."