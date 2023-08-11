Edinburgh Monarchs supporters have been fortunate to witness some incredible euphoria in their 26-year tenure at Armadale Stadium.

However, last Friday night's Championship clash against the Poole Pirates made the headlines for all the wrong reasons - one that will be forever etched in the memory of all those in attendance.

Frightening, horrific, distressing... it's difficult to comprehend the incident involving club photographer Peter Hill – and club legend Craig Cook for that matter. I think it has taken us all a good few days to digest the events that unfolded on the fourth bend of heat six.

Seeing a speedway bike catapult over the air fence at high speed isn't new to the sport. However, watching first-hand one of these 500cc beasts strike a fan - whose passion for photography takes him closer to the action - on the head, is uncharted territory.

Peter Hill gives a thumbs up after a nasty accident at Armadale

The severity of the situation became clear very quickly as first aiders, club officials and even supporters rushed to Peter's aid.

I think many of us left the stadium on Friday night fearing the worst possible news. I know I did.

So how utterly brilliant was it to read a Facebook post from Peter himself little more than 24 hours after the incident informing us that surgery to repair two wounds to his head had gone to plan and that he was recovering in hospital, albeit with a further two small breaks in his neck.

Then to hear earlier this week that Peter had been discharged from hospital and is back in the comforts of his own home really is terrific news.

Let's all hope he can make a full recovery in the weeks and months ahead and it isn't too long before Armadale is graced with his presence once more. I wouldn't bet against him being there when the Oxford Cheetahs roll into town next Friday!

As for Cook, one can only imagine the utter devastation en-route back down the M74.

I think I speak for all Monarchs fans in saying our hearts went out to our No.1 too. Cookie's reaction told us everything we needed to know about the severity of the incident, which was completely outwith his control. It was great to see him back in the saddle for Leicester at Wolverhampton on Monday having signed for the Lions just a few days prior. Let's hope he is also in a far better place than he was seven days ago.