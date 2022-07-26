Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Whyte travelled from East Midlands Airport to compete in Amsterdam at the weekend but upon arrival into the Dutch capital, her wheelchair could not be located.

Upon her return to the the UK, Whyte’s team-mates issued a plea for help on social media in a bid to locate her specialist equipment before Scotland’s 3×3 team begin their campaign against Australia on Friday.

A team mate has now confirmed that the case has since been retrieved after fears were sparked that she would not be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Robyn Love wrote: “FOUND Thank you to everyone who shared, reached out, picked up the phone! We felt the love today and we will carry it into the Games with us. Thank you to @EMA_Airport and Swissport for locating it - it’s stressful/busy times and we appreciate the immense effort”

Ms Whyte, 24, told the BBC that the wheelchair being found was essential for her to compete explaining: "It was made for me, I've trained with it since March, using anything else would be like playing in high heels."

"It means I can't train properly with my team, which makes it harder for them to prepare.

Robyn Love, Jude Hamer, Jessica Whyte, and Lynsey Speirs will represent Scotland in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball at the Games. Picture, https://britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk/

"I still have my old chair but this one is completely different, it took two months to have it custom built.