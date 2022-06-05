Ancient Times earns trainer Harry Eustace his first winner at Musselburgh

Sent off at 6-1, the Newmarket raider saw off Makanah by a neck in a thrilling finish to the £50,000 speed test.

Winning jockey Pierre-Louis Jamin said: “He is a horse with a lot of speed and is also very tough. We broke well enough from a nice high draw so it was all pretty straightforward after that.

“I spoke to Mr Eustace this morning and he said he would run a big race. I’m based with Karl Burke but I’ve also ridden a few winners for this stable too.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spectators at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Hugo Palmer has his horses in good nick and he sent out another winner from his new Cheshire base in the shape of Dig Two in the Heineken Silver Handicap.

Winning jockey Clifford Lee said: “He’s a horse that has had a few issues but clearly the wind operation and cheek-pieces have sorted them out.

“We were last and outpaced at one stage but he’s responded well and Hugo said there is probably a nice race in him.”

There was a lively auction after Explicit made all to land the Inchs Selling Stakes for Andrew Mullen and Mark and Charlie Johnston.

After several interested parties got involved in a bidding competition, the winner was bought back in for £26,000.