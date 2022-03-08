Andy Murray makes incredible pledge to help children of Ukraine

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

A father of our, the 34-year-old former world No1 from Dunblane is working with Unicef to provide medical supplies and development kits.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has so far seen more than two million people flee the country and Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, is determined to do what he can to help.

He said: "Over 7.5 million children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine," said Murray, who is asking his fans to help by making a donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-time grand slam winner added: "It's vital education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture."

Murray’s pledge came as the sport’s governing bodies announced a donation of $700,000 (£530,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

Meanwhile, 37 nations have joined together to call for further international sporting sanctions on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Brokered by the UK, the strongly-worded statement follows a virtual summit convened by the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston on March 3.

Among the signatories are France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The nations called for Russia and Belarus not to be permitted to "host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events."

Message from the editor