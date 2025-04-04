Angling - April 4

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s ladies carp team have a new manager, he’s a man and he’s English, and he was in the hot-seat for the first time this week during a match with The Army which ends today (FRI).

Callum Reid of Wyreside Lakes Fishery and Campsite, where the women have been based, has stepped into the role.

The man nicknamed The Viking has a wealth of experience and knowledge and Catherine Robertson, the team captain, said: “We could not ask for a better person for the job. It was a no-brainer.

“Having fished since the age of five, his love for the sport has only grown and he has a passion for getting more people, especially women and children, involved. He loves teaching and sharing his experience.”

Scotland captain Catherine Robertson (left) and Niki (correct) Wildman talking tactics with Callum Reid, nicknamed the Viking. Picture courtesy of Catherine Robertson.

Reid offered the fishery near Lancaster as a training ground in 2021 and, since then, has coached the team and hosted fund-raising events for them.

Glasgow-based Robertson added: “He is no stranger to us and he has brought new enthusiasm and energy into the team. We talked about being the manager recently as Callum knows how to work with people.”

At a recent talk-in Reid asked the ladies what they wanted to improve on and Robertson immediately said: “Confidence. We want to be able to approach a water, any water, and say we are going to catch fish.

“Callum has helped us with rigs and also aided our casting techniques, but confidence is key. I know I am getting better, but I still need more belief and I am sure he can help me and the rest of the team.”

This week’s match started on Wednesday on the A1 Pits near Newark in Nottinghamshire and the ladies are up against a six-strong Army team. Robertson considers this match as ideal preparation for the Ladies Tri-Nations at Gweryd Lakes near Mold from May 23 to 25.

She confirmed that Scotland will not be represented at the World Championships in Italy later this year because of recent team changes and cost, with only three of last year’s squad still fishing, Robertson, English-based Eleanor Mitchell, her vice-captain, plus Niki (correct) Wildman from Glasgow.

The new recruits include Joanna Sauberlich from Dundee and Jackie Rhodes-Muir (Twecher in Dunbartonshire) who were recruited from social media appeals plus an angler making a welcome comeback, Kimberley Lee (Paisley). Lynn England (Banchory, Aberdeenshire) is also listed in the squad.

Rhodes-Muir has been coarse fishing on the Clyde for around 20 years and is now a passionate carp angler who is already proving to be a great asset.

Sauberlich discovered carp fishing two years ago and loves how the sport helps her unwind and reconnect with herself. She has shown a great natural ability, is quick to learn and has a great understanding of what is required.

Reid aims to take the new-look squad forward and believes then have real talent. The Lancaster-based angler said: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to help the Scottish ladies reach their goals and beyond. The future is bright for the Scottish ladies so onwards and upwards.”

Anybody interested in knowing more or joining the squad is directed to the Carp Team Scotland Ladies Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the winter league run by the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Fishing Club is entering its final stages with Simon Clynshaw leading on 11 points with John Perella second on nine with Darrin Ferguson third with seven.

The fifth round is on April 5 and the final leg on April 19 and Ferguson said it had been tough going in the previous rounds. The club’s summer league starts on May 3.

Sea fishing now and Ian Campbell held off a strong challenge to win the Edinburgh New Year Shore League, claiming the title on countback of fish points.

The Falkirk-based angler totalled 37 points, the same as Prestonpans fisherman, Stevie Burns, with Arbroath angler, Stewart Falconer, third only two points adrift.

Fourth was Edinburgh schoolboy, Eryk Janik, a member of the Scotland Junior Team, who finished on 27 points, the same as Scott Emmerson (Arbroath) who was placed fifth.

The countback of fish points for their five counting legs over the seven legs was the same so the placing was decided on the number of fish caught. Janik had one more fish.

Billy Buckley (Uddingston), a member of Scotland’s world championship squad, sixth in the event sponsored by Edinburgh Angling Centre, the Fishing Megastore and Cox & Rawle.

Gordon Lyall, fishing is favourite venue, won the seventh and final round at Newhaven with six fish on a difficult night with Burns second on four fish and Buckley third with three. The longest fish on the night was a 35cm codling caught by Michael Gilbertson.

Elsewhere, Craig Ogilvie, the new chairman of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League, confirms that the club are looking for new members of all ages.

They can be novices or seasoned anglers and tackle, bait and tuition can be arranged.

The club fishes every second Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm at a number of venues around the East Lothian coastline and they include beaches, piers and rocks plus estuary fishing.

The summer league stars on Wednesday, April 9 at a venue to be arranged and call or message Craig Ogilvie on 07840 770643 for details.

Meanwhile, the next Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers match is at Lunan Bay, Arbroath, on Sunday, April 6 with registration from 10.15am to 10.45am and fishing from noon to 17.00.

The match is pegged and on a catch and measure format with release to 18cm. It is pre-book only through Chris Horn on 07872 944807 and the rules are lugworm and mackerel only with two hooks maximum.

The third match in the series sponsored by TronixPro is at Riverside Drive in Dundee on Sunday, April 13 with registration from 9.15am to 9.45am and fishing from 11.00 to 16.00. Names are being take now.

Elsewhere, Robert Golon from Ormiston was one of the 12 qualifiers for the final of the Scottish Stillwater Bank Championship at Drumtassie near Blackridge on Sunday, April 13.

Others included Scott Pozzi from Glenrothes, Scott Mudie from Kirkcaldy and Paul Bainbridge from Falkirk

They survived really tough conditions of strong winds and driving rain at Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire in the first semi-final when 147 fish were caught including one by Michael Ward on his first cast.

The other qualifiers were Kevin Andrews, Brian Kenned, Lee Anderson, Scott Reith, Kyle Courtney, Brian Quinn, Ricky Martin and Ward.

The other semi-final at Loch Insch near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire was fished in a strong wind before a flat calm and saw 244 trout landed by 22 anglers.

The 12 qualifiers for the final were: Stephen Cowan, Stewart Inglis, Mark Kelman, Peter Cowie, Gavin Shearer, Stevie Plank, Ian Scott, Alan Patterson, Iain Lindsay, Graham Baird, John Johnston and Colin Sharp.

Meanwhile, anglers from the Lothians fish the Clyde and the United Clyde Angling Protective Association (UCAPA) reported to their annual meeting that brown trout fishing was of the usual high standard, with quality fish showing up regularly.

Grayling catches have been healthy and there has been an increase in the average size and 159 salmon/grilse were caught and returned which was on a par with 2023. Catches were mostly late in the season.

There is a strong appetite for online permit sales although Edinburgh Angling Centre does remain as one of their outlets for over the counter permits.

Finally, the association say that body cams have been issued to all Scottish minister-appointed salmon bailiffs and water wardens and UCAPA bosses confirm that thermal imaging equipment has been purchased and has proved “extremely valuable” when patrolling the river under darkness, detecting body heat from a great distance.