Armadale Devils announce re-signing of Falkirk-based rider Lewis Millar

"Being the local kid, it does add a little bit pressure – although not from the fans or management, it's from myself," Millar said.

"I want to do well in front of my home crowd and on the track I have grown up on, so each time we have a home meeting it makes it that bit more special than when you are down at a Mildenhall or somewhere where you don't really know anyone. When you get that home track advantage it definitely brings something else out of you.