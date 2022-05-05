Armadale Devils seeking their first victory against newest team in the UK

The Devils lost their first two matches against the Berwick Bullets in April and so are desperate to get their first league points on the board. It won't be easy, with quite a bit of experience in the Chargers team as well as a very strong guest rider, Berwick's Ace Pijper. He will be standing in for Sam Hagon, who is away competing in the World Under-21 qualifier on the continent. Pijper, 15, did exceptionally well on his recent visit with Berwick - which was his first match in a UK league.

The only action for any of the Devils since their opening matches has been a couple of Championship guest bookings for William Lawson. Amongst Friday's visitors, Jordan Jenkins is doing well with Redcar in the Championship, and Nathan Stoneman has been turning out for the senior Oxford side.

Devils manager Alan Budzynski said. "I'm confident that our heat leaders will lay the foundation of points required for a win and I know the reserves have been practising hard over the past couple of weeks so I'm sure we are in for an exciting night of speedway."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armadale Devils

He also reports a clean bill of health for two fallers in the Berwick away match, George Rothery and Jason Embleton.

What: Armadale Devils v Oxford Chargers (National Development League)When: Friday, May 6. Start time 7:30pmWhere: Armadale Stadium

DEVILS: Danny Phillips, Josh Embleton, Tom Woolley (capt.), George Rothery, William Lawson, Gregor Millar, Lewis Millar