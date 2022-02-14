Athletics: Josh Kerr records his first victory of the season and success for Edinburgh AC

Josh Kerr enjoyed his first victory of 2022

The 24-year-old Capital runner came out on top in a photo finish in the men’s 800m in an indoor personal best time of 1min 46.64secs.

That moved him up to third on the Scottish all-time list, with only Tom McKean and Brian Whittle now ahead of the Edinburgh AC athlete.

Kerr will skip next weekend’s Grand Prix in Birmingham and is only a maybe for the following week’s British Championships. “I’ve not decided yet,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Learmonth, who has now dropped behind Kerr in the rankings, clocked 1:47.40 at the Athlelor Meet in Metz, to come home in a lowly sixth in the 800m which was won by 17-year-old Kenyan Noah Kibet.

On a good weekend for Edinburgh AC, rhe club’s under-15 girls, Katie Reid, Marianna Maclean, Connie Sanderson and Jedidah Ajala, won the Scottish indoor relays final in a new club record time of 1:47.13.

Gary Leek won the 60m at the Scottish indoor masters M60.

At the Scottish Students Indoor Championships, Alexander Poustie-Williamson collected bronze in the 200m and silver as part of the the Edinburgh University 4x200m Relay team.

Edinburgh AC’s Katie Purves took gold and recorded PBs in both the 60m hurdles and the 60m sprint events.