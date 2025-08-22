Australian teen Jordy Loftus is living his best life with the Edinburgh Monarchs

Jordy Loftus is turning in impressive performances for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido

Teenager Jordy Loftus' decision to swap school for speedway is paying dividends for the title-chasing Edinburgh Monarchs.

The young Australian was offered a team berth with the Championship outfit in June after former reserve, Max James, elected to step down barely three weeks into the 2025 season.

The Gold Coast-born racer has now completed his 12th meeting as a fully-fledged Monarch following last Saturday's narrow 47-43 loss to the Workington Comets in Cumbria, teaming up, however, with both Jonatan Grahn, and then Kye Thomson, as the visitors registered two 5-1s in the opening four heats.

It proved to be a hugely successful 24 hours for Loftus, who was just as impressive the previous evening when he scored four, paid six, as Monachs defeated the same opposition at Armadale - his best scores of the season so far.

Jordy is relishing tonight's Scottish derby against Glasgow. Picture: Jack Cupido

This bodes well for the Capital outfit, who require just a point from their remaining two league fixtures - home and away against the Glasgow Tigers - as they bid to secure a coveted play-off berth. Monarchs host their arch-rivals in West Lothian tonight before they meet once more at Ashfield next Friday.

It's certainly been a whirlwind two months for 16-year-old Loftus, who admits he jumped at the chance to relocate to Scotland, although, understandably, there were a few conversations to be had with mum, Miranda, and dad, James, first.

"I've always wanted to come over to Europe and race - it might just have come sooner than I'd expected," the affable youngster told the Evening News. "I was at school when the call came. I wasn't a fan of school, to be honest. The subjects I took were fun, easy, and you barely had to do any work!

"And when we let the school know that Edinburgh had offered me a team spot, they were happy enough. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity with the age I'm at. We packed everything up within a week and were ready to go. Once we were over, we then went and got the bikes from Denmark, although I brought my own engines over with us.

"I packed clothes thinking it was going to be freezing, and I did have to put my trackies back on when I got out of the airport at Edinburgh! But it's been a lot warmer than I thought it was going to be. It's a nice heat over here and different to what I'm used to back in Australia, where it's baking hot and humid.

"My mum and sister had come over too, but they have now gone back home. My dad is still here with me and he'll be with me until the end of the season, which is great.

"I did my research. It was a big decision to come all the way across from the other side of the world. I also spoke to Max Fricke - I have a good relationship with him and he only had great things to say about the club. I also knew Kye even before I joined. Everyone at the club has just been so friendly and welcoming and that has really helped me settle here."

While he's not charging around the shale at 70mph, Loftus, who also races for the Monarchs Academy in the National Development League, is working part-time as an ice-cream maker. But it's on the track where he aims to please the most. Suffice to say, he's made a big impression in a short space of time.

"My confidence is a lot higher than it was at the start," he explained. "I feel I'm scoring well. Getting good starts makes the job a lot easier. I've learnt a lot about team riding since coming over. And when you do have a problem, the other riders and mechanics are over helping sort you out straight away. Honestly, it's just amazing. I love it.

"I love the track at Armadale - it's smooth, technical and you really have to turn the bike. The tracks are different in Australia to the UK. In Australia, they see a bump they get rid of it whereas here, the bump stays there for the whole meeting.

"I'm really looking forward to tonight. It's my first derby at Armadale so I will give it my all for the team. It's a big meeting because there's that rivalry between the two teams. We'll need to work hard to score points.

"There's a big few weeks ahead and I'm excited. What I've discovered in this league in the short spell I've been here is that everyone is capable of beating anyone. I watched all these guys on the TV back home and now I'm up against them - it can be a bit scary!

"I'd really love to come back to Edinburgh and do a full season. Obviously, I'm out of school now and speedway is my career, so it would be great to return next year and do well for the Monarchs."