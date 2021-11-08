Basketball: Caledonia Pride coach hoping to sign another American
Caledonia Pride basketball coach Bart Sengers is closing in on another American guard in a bid to bolster his squad.
Taylor Edwards, a new American signing who has arrived from the Swedish pro league, scored five points on her debut as the Capital side lost 74-53 to Sevenoaks at the Pleasance on Sunday.
“With Taylor we are bringing in an experienced point guard who suits our style,” said Sengers.
His team remain joint bottom of the Women's British Basketball League going into the international break.
And it doesn’t get any easier, with an away trip to joint leaders Sheffield Hatters up next on November 21.
Sengers, however, is understood to be hopeful of signing another American guard in the coming weeks.
Sian Phillips, meanwhile, has broken the club record for appearances, her 87th outing edging her ahead of Hannah Robb.
The 21-year-old forward, a former St Thomas Of Aquin's High School pupil who studies maths at Edinburgh University, made her Pride debut in October 2017.