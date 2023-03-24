Bowler re-appointed captain at Drummond Trinity after leading the way with lots of wickets

Uday was the Inverleith Park based team’s leading wicket taker in 2022 with 37 victims at an average of 14.00 and a best performance of 6-13. Venkatesh Reddy Doha was top run-maker with 474 at an average of 22.57 and a highest score of 75 in a season when centuries were recorded by Nagarajh Arepelly (120), Naveen Kumar Thota (115), Ahmad Fraz (110 no) and Pavan Venugopal Reddy Siddally (104 not out). The chairman’s Special Award was presented to 5th X1 captain, Alan Cameron, by Spice Lounge Kitchen owner, Jas Singh.

Drummond Trinity will field five sides again this year with the captaincy only changing at 4th X1 level where Sriram Venkatararaman takes over the reins. While all the other teams maintained their league status the 4ths went up to Division Five although the 3rds, under the captaincy of Mahesh Inturi, finished second in Division Four but missed out due to Drummond Trinity already having a team in the league immediately above.

A club spokesman said of the flagship 1st X1 prospects: “The team finished a strong seventh in their second season in Division One and will be looking for a top half position in 2023. Last year’s performance was encouraging especially after losing some key players halfway through and it has been exciting to see some new players joining our club.”

Drummond Trinity will continue to be sponsored by CARS4YOU..

Uday Kumar Kuchadi hs been re-appointed captain

