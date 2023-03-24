News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Bowler re-appointed captain at Drummond Trinity after leading the way with lots of wickets

Bowler Uday Kumar Kuchadi was re-appointed captain of Drummond Trinity’s 1st X1 for Division One of this season’s East League when the cricket club’s annual meeting and awards night was held at their sponsors’ Spice Lounge Kitchen.

By Bill Lothian
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:54 GMT

Uday was the Inverleith Park based team’s leading wicket taker in 2022 with 37 victims at an average of 14.00 and a best performance of 6-13. Venkatesh Reddy Doha was top run-maker with 474 at an average of 22.57 and a highest score of 75 in a season when centuries were recorded by Nagarajh Arepelly (120), Naveen Kumar Thota (115), Ahmad Fraz (110 no) and Pavan Venugopal Reddy Siddally (104 not out). The chairman’s Special Award was presented to 5th X1 captain, Alan Cameron, by Spice Lounge Kitchen owner, Jas Singh.

Drummond Trinity will field five sides again this year with the captaincy only changing at 4th X1 level where Sriram Venkatararaman takes over the reins. While all the other teams maintained their league status the 4ths went up to Division Five although the 3rds, under the captaincy of Mahesh Inturi, finished second in Division Four but missed out due to Drummond Trinity already having a team in the league immediately above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club spokesman said of the flagship 1st X1 prospects: “The team finished a strong seventh in their second season in Division One and will be looking for a top half position in 2023. Last year’s performance was encouraging especially after losing some key players halfway through and it has been exciting to see some new players joining our club.”

The chairman’s Special Award was presented to 5th X1 captain, Alan Cameron, by Spice Lounge Kitchen owner, Jas Singh.
The chairman’s Special Award was presented to 5th X1 captain, Alan Cameron, by Spice Lounge Kitchen owner, Jas Singh.
The chairman’s Special Award was presented to 5th X1 captain, Alan Cameron, by Spice Lounge Kitchen owner, Jas Singh.
Most Popular

Drummond Trinity will continue to be sponsored by CARS4YOU..

Uday Kumar Kuchadi hs been re-appointed captain
Uday Kumar Kuchadi hs been re-appointed captain
Uday Kumar Kuchadi hs been re-appointed captain
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The cricket club’s annual meeting and awards night was held at their sponsors’ Spice Lounge Kitchen
The cricket club’s annual meeting and awards night was held at their sponsors’ Spice Lounge Kitchen
The cricket club’s annual meeting and awards night was held at their sponsors’ Spice Lounge Kitchen