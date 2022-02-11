Boxing: Lee McGregor on why he needs to win or his 'dreams will be shattered'

Rising Edinburgh bantamweight contender Lee McGregor returns to action against Diego Alberto Ruiz in London on Friday

The 25-year-old Capital boxer, who is also the reigning British champion, is stepping into the ring tonight for the first time in six months when he goes glove to glove with Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz at London' s York Hall.

However, undefeated McGregor won't be defending his European belt as he looks to get back into the swing of things following a period of inactivity.

"Everything is done now but it's been a long time coming," former Meadowbank amateur McGregor told the Evening News. "Hopefully that's us over the worst and we're now back into a rhythm again without any interruptions. It's been tough and really frustrating at times.

"It's very similar to when I challenged for the European title against (Karim) Guerfi last March with all the delays, setbacks, obstacles, you name it... so I've been training a lot longer than I expected to be. I'm just looking forward to boxing.

"Tonight is the first of what promises to be a huge year for myself. I am still confident 2022 is going to my biggest year in the sport and it's going to be the year I change my family's life.

"There are massive fights out there for me if I come through this one. I can't really go into too much detail but it is dreams come true stuff. I just need to wait on things being finalised and confirmed. But I've heard enough snippets to give me all the motivation to get through tonight.

"I won my Commonwealth title at York Hall in 2018 so it was an unbelievable night and one of the most memorable of my career. The atmosphere was absolutely amazing so I'm excited to be going back. I feel I can make a statement with a big performance."

McGregor isn't expecting anything other than a hard-fought ten rounds against his South American opponent in the English Capital. But rounds are exactly what the Scot craves. He wasn't entirely happy despite his fourth-round stoppage of Vincent Legrand in August after being dropped to the canvas for the first time in 11 professional contests.

"I've learned a lot from my last fight and tonight is a prime opportunity to show that," McGregor explained. "It's not the biggest fight of my career in terms of what I've faced previously but if I were to lose then my dreams would be shattered. I need to get the job done.

"He's tough, durable and comes to fight but I feel I can make a statement with a big performance. Having been inactive for six months, we just want to get ten rounds in, blow away the cobwebs and get ready for a big fight in the summer. I need to make sure I win and look good at the same time. I want to show all these other bantamweights I'm here to challenge them all and I'm not messing about.

"I've been working really hard in the gym with my coach Ben (Davison) and I want to put that into practice. It has been a really long camp so the reward for that is another victory on my record.