Breeze bike rides for women in Edinburgh and the Lothians
We would love to have any women from Edinburgh Evening News come and join us for a ride - all you need is a bike in good working order! Please let us know if you are interested.
It doesn’t matter if you’re young at heart, wise beyond your years, or baffled by gears. Every woman is welcome on an Breeze ride! You’ll discover new places to ride, gain confidence in a group, make new friends- all whilst having a lot of fun.
Our Breeze Champions will lead the group, and make sure everyone stays safe. With inclusion at its heart, the Breeze programme has always been open to transgender females and non-binary participants who most closely identify as female.
Since it's launch in 2011, Breeze has supported more than 350,000 women to enjoy more than 80,000 community bike rides - all that's left to do is join the community.
Sign up and enjoy the ride!