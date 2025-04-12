Brilliant Edinburgh Monarchs show their mettle in Scottish Cup classic

Justin Sedgmen top scored for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs came up agonisingly short in their quest for Scottish Cup glory.

Old foes the Glasgow Tigers sneaked over the line 91-89 on aggregate after a thrilling encounter at Ashfield, Monarchs taking the win on the night 46-44 in a tie so few had given them any real hope.

Following last Friday's first leg at Armadale that saw the Tigers take a 47-43 advantage, the hosts were strong favourites to see the job through on home shale.

But the Capital septet, who were fantastic throughout the meeting, had other ideas and took it to a final heat 15 decider.

Monarchs No.1 Justin Sedgmen was quite sensational, dropping just two points from his five rides to give those visiting supporters gathered on the third bend a lot to cheer about.

"Everyone thought we were going to get a bit of a battering but the boys did really good," the 33-year-old Australian said. "Oskar (Polis) came and rode the track really well, Victor (Palovaara) got to grips with it really quickly and Jona (Jonatan Grahn) went out and won his last race, so small improvements every time. For me, as well, it hasn't been going great so that was a good meeting and I feel like it's a good step in the right direction. I was very fortunate that Jason Doyle helped me on Thursday night after Ipswich to set my bikes up properly."

There were a number of strong performances from those donning the Blue and Gold, none more so than debutant Oskar Polis, the Polish rider taking to the track like a duck to water. Drew Kemp, in for the absent skipper Paco Castagna, was a very able guest and could count himself unfortunate not to register more than his seven-point return. Swedish newcomer Jonatan Grahn also secured a handy heat 11 win over the Tigers' Kyle Howarth and has already shown he can mix it up.

Although disappointed not to head back east with the silverware, Monarchs co-promoters Alex Harkess and John Campbell will be hugely encouraged ahead of next weekend's KO Cup clash against the Workington Comets.

Tigers: Harris 13, Howarth 10, Thompson 10, Flint 4, Boughen 3, Hodder 2, Perry 2.

Monarchs: Sedgmen 12, Palovaara 9, Polis 9, Kemp 7, Grahn 5, Thomson 3, James 1.