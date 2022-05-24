Edinburgh's Amanda Kaas in British Handball Super Cup third-place play-off action against Dundee University at Oriam. Picture: Alan Peebles

The new club competition involving the two best men’s and women’s club teams from both Scotland and England took place at Scotland’s sports performance centre at Riccarton and will return to the same venue for the next two years.

North East Manchester Hawks and London GD were respectively crowned the women’s and men’s British champions, but the home-based certainly teams held their own also secured their place the European Cup – the third-tier competition of European club handball – for next season by finishing third. Only one team missed out.

In the women’s competition, Scottish champions Edinburgh went down 27-20 to West London Eagles in the semi-finals but crushed Dundee University 27-5 in the third place play-off. North East Manchester Hawks won the final 40-23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new British Handball Super Cup at Oriam will return again for the next two years. Picture: Alan Peebles

Livingston came agonisingly close to reaching the men’s final, only to be edged out in extra time by the eventual overall winners. The Scottish champions were squeezed out 29-28, but the West Lothian side came from behind in the third place play-off to defeat East Kilbride 30-27 and book their European spot.

London GD went on to beat North East Manchester Hawks 34-27 in an entertaining men’s final.

The third place play-offs and finals were streamed live on the BBC sport website.

Edinburgh's women men finished third at the British Handball Super Cup at Oriam. Picture: Alan Peebles